MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' 2017 training camp will be their 52nd at Minnesota State University. It will also be their last.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that they'll move training camp in 2018 to their new team headquarters in Eagan, Minnesota. The TCO Performance Center, which is scheduled to open next spring, will include a 6,500-seat stadium that can be used for training camp practices.

Only 11 NFL teams, including the Vikings, will leave home for training camp this season; the Indianapolis Colts will hold training camp at their practice facility for the first time this season, and the New Orleans Saints returned to their practice facility this year after spending the last three years in West Virginia.

The Vikings have held training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato since 1966, which ties the Steelers' stay at St. Vincent College for the second-longest by any team in the NFL. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

When the Vikings announced plans for their new practice facility, it seemed likely they would eventually move training camp on-site for the first time in their history. The current facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has no space to accommodate fans for practices, and though the Vikings have spoken warmly of their accommodations at Minnesota State, it stood to reason they would eventually join the growing number of teams that keep training camp at home.

The Vikings have held training camp in Mankato, Minnesota, since 1966, which ties the Pittsburgh Steelers' stay at St. Vincent College for the second-longest by any team in the NFL. Only the Green Bay Packers, who have housed players for camp at St. Norbert College since 1958, have been in one place longer -- though the Packers actually hold training camp practices at their facility across the street from Lambeau Field.

The Vikings signed a three-year extension with Minnesota State in 2015, but the deal contained a clause that allowed either the team or the university to re-evaluate things in December 2017.

In addition to the stadium, the Vikings' new facility will include five practice fields -- four outdoor and one indoor. If inclement weather strikes when the Vikings are practicing at Minnesota State, the team either has to wait out the storm or move practice to the infield of an indoor track, which often limits what it can accomplish that day.