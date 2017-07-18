Jeff Darlington expects Kirk Cousins to field offers from other teams that Washington will not be able to match. (1:07)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said a deal was closer than people realize, but ultimately he chose not to counter the team's latest offer -- and is content, once again, to play on a one-year deal.

During his paid appearance Tuesday on 106.7 The Fan, Cousins also said he wasn't bothered by Redskins president Bruce Allen's statement Monday. Cousins reiterated that his first choice would be to remain in Washington long-term. He also laughed off how Allen pronounces his first name, making it sound like he's saying "Kurt" instead of "Kirk."

Ultimately, though, Cousins said he wants to use this season to gauge the direction of the franchise.

"I felt I needed more time," Cousins said. "I want to get more information about the organization. There have been a lot of chances since the end of last season. I want time to help make this decision."

Cousins will make $23.9 million under the franchise tag this season after the Redskins failed to secure a deal by the July 17 deadline. He becomes the first quarterback to play consecutive seasons on the franchise tag.

Cousins, who will turn 29 next month, said he still views Washington as the place he wants to be.

"One narrative is if I don't sign a deal this July, I won't be here beyond this season," Cousins told The Fan. "I don't believe that to be true." Cousins said if the Redskins put together a successful season, "why would I want to look elsewhere?"

After the deadline, Allen delivered a statement that said the Redskins offered Cousins a contract with $53 million in fully guaranteed money -- and $72 million guaranteed for injury. That guarantee included the money he'll make this year under the tag. But, by playing on his one-year deal, Cousins could make a lot more in the future. Allen also pointed out how "despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk's agent this year."

Cousins said he wasn't bothered by the statement.

"I understand where they're coming from," Cousins said. "In his position, they have to do that and be clear where the offer was and that they did their part. It's a great starting point. It's a fair offer. I respect and appreciate Bruce's approach. He communicated to me that they need to let the story be known and I said I totally understand that. I knew something like that was coming out. It didn't offend or bother me."

Cousins said that Allen's way of saying "Kirk" doesn't bother him either. A team spokesman said Allen simply says it that way because of his accent.

"I've been called Kurt my entire life," Cousins said. "I remember having different teachers and instructors who would call me Kurt. It doesn't matter. It's not a big deal. Trust me, it's probably not as big an issue as some make it out to be."