Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. was arrested in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night on charges of simple battery and mischief, according to police records.

Fowler, 22, was arrested by St. Petersburg police for the misdemeanor charges at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday evening and released at 1:43 a.m. on bonds totaling $650.

According to the police report, Fowler got out of his car to confront a man after he made a comment about Fowler's driving. After a brief argument, Fowler then struck the man, stomped on his prescription glasses and then took the man's grocery bag, which included liquor, and tossed it in a lake, the report said.

The Jaguars issued a statement Wednesday that said they are looking into the matter.

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information," the Jaguars said. "The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time."

Fowler, who was the third overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft, had 32 tackles and 4 sacks for the Jaguars last season.