CHICAGO -- The Bears signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their 2017 first-round pick, on Wednesday, the team announced.

Trubisky -- drafted second overall by Chicago -- agreed to terms on the same day Bears rookies reported to the team facility for the start of training camp.

Trubisky vowed during the Bears' offseason program that he would not miss time in training camp because of a contract holdout.

Veteran Mike Glennon is penciled in as the Bears' starting quarterback, but Trubisky handled second-team reps in the offseason after Mark Sanchez suffered a minor knee injury. Sanchez is expected to be healthy when veterans report to camp next week, so it remains to be seen where Trubisky begins the year on Chicago's quarterback depth chart.

The Bears moved up one spot to draft Trubisky No. 2 overall after the quarterback passed for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns in 13 starts for North Carolina last season.