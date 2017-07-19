The Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office has ruled the death of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy as a suicide.

Chief Investigator Michael Burris said in a statement Wednesday that the cause of Hardy's death was asphyxia due to drowning and the manner of death was suicide.

Hardy's body was found in the Maumee River last month. His body was found lodged in a dam in the river.

Hardy, who was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, played two seasons for the Bills (2008 and '09).

The Bills selected Hardy in the second round (41st overall) of the 2008 draft after the receiver compiled 191 receptions for 2,740 yards and 36 touchdowns at Indiana University.

Hardy appeared in 16 games (three starts) in his NFL career, catching 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

He was arrested in Los Angeles for resisting arrest in 2014 but a judge later ruled him not mentally competent to stand trial.