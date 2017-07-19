Dallas police have suspended their investigation of an alleged assault that a source said involved Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, citing a lack of witnesses and an inability to contact the victim.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department said it has "made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact."

Editor's Picks Garrett: Cowboys still 'believe' in Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says he will speak to running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday and said he believes in the running back as well as Nolan Carroll and Damien Wilson, who were arrested this offseason.

The incident occurred at a Dallas bar late Sunday night and left a 30-year-old man hospitalized with a nose injury, according to an initial police report. No arrests were made, and police did not name any suspects.

The police statement Wednesday also announced that "no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident."

An NFL official said earlier this week that the league is aware of the situation involving Elliott and "looking into it to understand the facts."

Elliott is already under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year had been preparing a response to the league to be submitted in the next week, sources told ESPN.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said earlier Wednesday that he plans to speak with Elliott about the incident on Friday. Garrett said he did not want to get into specifics, but stressed that Elliott is "someone we believe very strongly in as a person and as a football player."

"We're going to continue to believe in him and try to put a structure around him -- and all of our players -- to help them make great decisions and grow on and off the field," Garrett said."

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.