FRISCO, Texas -- A recent electromyogram showed the nerve in the left leg of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is continuing to regenerate, with the hope of a full recovery months down the road, according to a source.

In the spring, Smith was first able to lift his foot and flex his toes, which generated optimism in his bid to return from a serious knee injury. While the recent test showed more improvement, the Cowboys will continue to be deliberate with his on-field return when they begin training camp practices next week in Oxnard, California.

Despite continued improvement from a nerve issue in his left leg, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith still has a "long ways to go," says head coach Jason Garrett. Paul Moseley/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire

Smith will continue to wear a brace on his left foot, but it is not the ankle-foot orthosis that he wore after the surgery. The Cowboys have come up with a custom-made brace that they have used with other players over the years to help keep Smith's foot flexed. Smith said earlier in the offseason that the hope was he would eventually not need to use the brace.

Smith is among the Dallas Cowboys' rookies at this week's mini-camp of sorts that leads up to training camp but the workload is mostly walk-throughs and film study. Smith is expected to follow a similar plan to the one he had during the organized team activities and minicamp in which he practiced every other day. During the sessions open to the media in which Smith practiced, he took only a handful of snaps in full drills.

"We anticipate him starting with us, but we're going to watch him," coach Jason Garrett said. "During the spring he didn't work every day, he worked every other day, and he just handled the work the right way, so we've just got to be careful about getting ahead of ourselves with him and some of the other guys. We'll see how they handle the work early on and we'll come up with a plan as we go."

Smith, the Cowboys' second-round pick in 2016, missed all of last season as he recovered from torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments suffered in his final game at Notre Dame. The nerve damage, however, is what scared off most teams, but the Cowboys felt confident Smith would be able to return, in part because their team physician, Dr. Daniel Cooper, performed the surgery.

Smith has maintained all along he would be able to return and has said he feels the same as he did before the injury.

"He's been outstanding in his rehab, and that's one of the reasons we took the chance on him that we did," Garrett said. "I think we had a really good feel for the kind of person that he is based on our experiences with the people at Notre Dame and what they said about him and then just our experiences throughout the evaluation process. Trust me, he hasn't had bad days. He comes to work every day with a great spirit. It's a challenging injury he was coming back from and he's handled it very well. Still have a long ways to go. We're going to take it day by day, but he's made a lot of progress."