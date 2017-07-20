Michael Vick apologized for saying earlier this week that quarterback Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair to help change his image.

Appearing on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Vick said he was "truly sorry" for making the comments Tuesday on Kaepernick's hair during an appearance on FS1's "Speak For Yourself." Vick's comments quickly went viral and have been criticized widely in the media.

Editor's Picks Vick says Kap should cut his hair to help image Appearing on FS1's "Speak For Yourself" on Monday, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick had some advice for free agent Colin Kaepernick, namely that the former 49ers quarterback should cut his hair because "perception and image is everything."

"At the end of the day, what I said, I should have never said. I think it was taken out of context in regards to what I was trying to convey, but I only want to help Kaepernick," he said Thursday. "I'm not a general manager, I'm not the guy who makes the decisions on getting him signed, and I'm truly sorry for what I said. I think I should have used a better choice of words.

"Obviously his Afro has nothing to do with him being signed and I wasn't trying to relay that message. It was more so about helping him at the end of the day. In all my interviews all I have ever tried to do is help him and talk positive," Vick said.

The retired NFL quarterback had tweeted a clarification on his comments on Wednesday but didn't apologize directly as he did Thursday.

Kaepernick's only apparent response to Vick's comments was to tweet out a definition of Stockholm syndrome, where the victim comes to identify with and bond with the kidnapper.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.