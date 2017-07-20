Guard Trai Turner has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.

The deal is worth $45 million and included $20.5 million guaranteed, his agent confirmed. It also includes a $15 million signing bonus.

Beyond excited today!! Thank you to Mr. Richardson and the Panther family, I'll be a Panther for 4 more years!!! #KeepPounding #SvckaFree — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 20, 2017

It marks the first move for new Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney, who was officially hired Wednesday and immediately locked up a key cog on the O-line.

The deal makes Turner the third-highest paid guard in the league at $11.2 million a year.

Turner, 24, had one year left on his rookie deal. He's started 16 games each of the last two years and was a Pro Bowler this past season.