The Arizona Cardinals re-signed running back Chris Johnson to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Johnson, 31, was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering a groin injury in Week 4 that required surgery. He wasn't chosen by coach Bruce Arians to return late in the season, and he finished with 95 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 25 carries.

It was the second consecutive season ended by injury for Johnson, who was third in the NFL in rushing and on pace for his seventh 1,000-yard season when he suffered a fractured tibia in Week 12 of the 2015 season. He re-signed with the Cardinals last offseason on a one-year deal knowing he would be David Johnson's backup, but he quickly found himself with fewer touches than anticipated.

Johnson did not miss a game because of injury during his first seven seasons.

His first six NFL seasons with the Titans were highlighted by a 2,006-yard season in 2009, when he led the league in rushing, broke the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry just twice in his nine seasons.