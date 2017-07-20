        <
        >

          Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson to one-year deal

          3:34 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Arizona Cardinals re-signed running back Chris Johnson to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

          Johnson, 31, was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering a groin injury in Week 4 that required surgery. He wasn't chosen by coach Bruce Arians to return late in the season, and he finished with 95 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 25 carries.

          It was the second consecutive season ended by injury for Johnson, who was third in the NFL in rushing and on pace for his seventh 1,000-yard season when he suffered a fractured tibia in Week 12 of the 2015 season. He re-signed with the Cardinals last offseason on a one-year deal knowing he would be David Johnson's backup, but he quickly found himself with fewer touches than anticipated.

          Johnson did not miss a game because of injury during his first seven seasons.

          His first six NFL seasons with the Titans were highlighted by a 2,006-yard season in 2009, when he led the league in rushing, broke the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

          The four-time Pro Bowl selection has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry just twice in his nine seasons.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.