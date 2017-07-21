Green Bay Packers safeties coach Darren Perry entered a plea of no contest and will be required to pay $956 after agreeing to a plea deal in a drunken-driving case, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

Perry's first-time offense is an ordinance violation, not a crime, according to the report, and his presence was not required at Thursday's hearing at the Brown County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

According to the plea agreement, Perry, 48, can't drive for eight months, and charges of having a prohibited blood-alcohol level, unsafe lane deviation and refusing a breathalyzer test were dismissed, the report said.

Perry's mandatory blood test from the Dec. 17 incident revealed an alcohol level of .21 percent, the Press-Gazette report said, citing his attorney, Patrick Brennan.