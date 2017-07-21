The First Take crew weighs in on Jerry Jones' obligations as the Cowboys' owner to rein in Ezekiel Elliott. (1:17)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant says he isn't worried about teammate Ezekiel Elliott and believes the running back will learn to avoid off-field drama as he matures.

Editor's Picks Romo: Elliott a 'good kid' despite mistakes Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo says that Ezekiel Elliott is a "good kid," despite a series of mistakes in his life.

"It's just a steppingstone that he's gonna get over. Zeke's a young guy. I'm not blaming it on that. [But] freshman college to playing for America's team, it's kinda hard to deal with," Bryant told reporters.

"You gotta give Zeke credit because he do deserve it, he do deserve to have fun. Because he put that work in to have fun. But, as the years pass, as he gets older, he's gonna mature and things are gonna get a lot smoother."

Bryant made his comments Thursday in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas, where he threw a barbecue to thank his supporters. Lufkin police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth on Friday estimated the crowd at about 3,000.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo also defended Elliott on Thursday, telling the "Ben and Skin Show" on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that his former teammate "is a good kid and he's just trying to find his way."

Dez Bryant, front, says as teammate Ezekiel Elliott, back, matures things will go much smoother off the field for the running back. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott has spoken with owner and general manager Jerry Jones this week after an incident at a Dallas bar in which a source said he was involved. Coach Jason Garrett said he will meet with Elliott on Friday. Dallas Police have suspended the investigation because they have not been able to find the victim and no witnesses have come forward.

Elliott has also dealt with a domestic violence accusation and a speeding charge in the past 12 months. He has received a report from the NFL on its findings from an investigation into the domestic violence accusation. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Elliott was preparing a response to the league. While the league has denied any decision has been made on whether Elliott will be disciplined, sources told Schefter that Elliott's camp is bracing for a short suspension.

ESPN's Todd Archer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.