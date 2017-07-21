Stephen A. Smith calls O.J. Simpson's parole committee an "absolute catastrophe" for being overly-friendly with Simpson. (1:39)

You could say that it's the tie that will forever bind Adam Endel to O.J. Simpson.

Endel, a commissioner with the Nevada Board of Parole, was one of the four to unanimously grant Simpson early release from prison Thursday. Simpson could be out of prison as early as Oct. 1 after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

Endel, who has served on the parole board since 2009, did so while wearing a red-and-gold Kansas City Chiefs tie splashed with team's logos before Simpson and a national television audience.

"I realize some people are going to be upset I wore a Chiefs tie," Endel told the Kansas City Star. "That's OK. They can be upset."

He told the Star that he wore the tie for his friends back home and not for Simpson's sake.

"That's safe to say," said Endel, who grew up an hour outside of Kansas City and is also a Royals fan. "It was one of those little things I figured someone might spot from Kansas City, but I didn't realize it was going to blow up that much. It's crazy now."

Might spot? It was hard to miss.

"I can't match things very well," Endel said. "So I have to wear solid colors most of the time. My wife's not around always."

Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers over 11 seasons, winning league MVP honors in 1973. The five-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL in rushing four times and rushing touchdowns twice.