Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended for the 2017 season opener for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Jones' suspension stems from his January arrest at a hotel in downtown Cincinnati after he allegedly pushed a security guard, poked him in the eye and refused to comply with law enforcement officers. He had faced misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance but pleaded guilty in May to the obstruction charge and was sentenced to two days in jail, which had already been served.

The NFL told Jones that it considered the "extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process." The league also said his actions reflected poorly on him, his family, the Bengals and the NFL.

The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and Jones would be allowed on Cincinnati's active roster the day after the game. He will be allowed to participate in preseason practices and games.

Jones has three days to appeal the suspension.