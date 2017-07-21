The first day for Dallas Cowboys veterans to report to training camp did not go as smoothly as it could have.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant showed up late on Friday and defensive lineman David Irving didn't show up at all, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Players who miss the reporting date are subject to a $40,000 fine, according to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Bryant's tardiness was somewhat unusual because he had been present at The Star -- the Cowboys' practice complex in Frisco, Texas -- throughout the offseason and for minicamp, and even spent time at The Star at the conclusion of minicamp in June.

Bryant returned to his East Texas hometown of Lufkin on Thursday to thank supporters with free barbecue. The outdoor event drew an estimated crowd of 3,000.

Irving has been suspended for the first four games of season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Cowboys will fly to California on Saturday and have their first practices on Monday.