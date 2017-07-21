Defensive tackle Malik Jackson believes this will be a "super" year for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The defensive tackle told Bleacher Report's "Simms & Lefkoe Podcast" that he is "very confident" in the Jaguars this season and expects to win a Super Bowl this season.

Editor's Picks Fournette stands by 'Super Bowl' mentality First-round pick Leonard Fournette said Friday he believes he's the player to lead the Jaguars to something they haven't had -- championships.

"The Panthers did it. If the Panthers can do it after the season they had, but we're going to win the Super Bowl," he said. "If they can do it, why can't we?"

The Panthers were 7-8-1 in 2014 but then went 15-1 in 2015 and reached Super Bowl 50 where they lost to a Broncos team that had Jackson on its defensive line.

Jackson signed a six-year, $86.1 million contract with the Jaguars the next offseason. He said on the podcast that last season he had the "naive mindset" that he was going to be the one to change Jacksonville's fortunes. But the Jaguars finished 3-13 and continued their playoff drought (they last qualified for the playoffs in 2007).

But this year he says it "truly feels different" for the Jaguars with Tom Coughlin returning as executive vice president and Matt Marrone as the new head coach. The Jaguars also loaded up in free agency, by signing impact defensive players A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell and Barry Church.

The Jaguars also drafted running back Leonard Fournette in the 2017 draft. The confident Fournette said after being drafted that he believes he's the player that can get the Jaguars to the Super Bowl.

Jackson said on the podcast he's been bullish on the Jaguars even before those additions.

"After the Super Bowl I said 'man we're going 16-0, we're going all the way.' That's the what I believe, until we lose that's what I'll believe," he said.