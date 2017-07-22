KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali went on a Twitter rant Saturday, wondering why he played only seven snaps in last season's AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hali also played a limited amount of snaps in a Week 4 regular-season loss to the Steelers.

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Saturday's rant was uncharacteristic for Hali, who has been known as a team player since being selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2006 draft.

I'm a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I'm not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won't cut it. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

No I'm not high or drunk I just want to play more football. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Hali, 33, is tied for 44th on the NFL's all-time sack list with 89.5. But he became a part-time player last year for the first time in his career, starting only two games and managing just 3.5 sacks, his lowest total since 2008.

Last offseason, Hali had arthroscopic surgery on his knees and didn't return to practice until late in the preseason. He was frequently listed on the injury report during the 2016 regular season with soreness in his knees. He did not participate in offseason practice this year.

I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Chiefs veterans report for training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Thursday. Practice begins the following day.

Hali indicated he would arrive as scheduled.