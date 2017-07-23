Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who walked out of training camp after one day last year because of his desire for a new deal, will report with the rest of the team on Monday, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Hopkins is slated to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which will pay him $7.9 million for 2017.

Hopkins caught 78 passes for 954 yards and four touchdowns last season. That followed a career-best 2015 season in which he had 111 receptions, 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A source also told Schefter that "no decision" has been made about whether Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown will report to camp. Brown missed mandatory OTAs due to his desire for a new deal.