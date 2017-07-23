Ben Goessling explains that even though Teddy Bridgewater is progressing well from his knee injury, he will likely start the 2017 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list. (0:57)

MANKATO, Minn. -- As Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks and rookies reported to Minnesota State University for three extra days of practice, coach Mike Zimmer said he thinks quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will open training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Zimmer said he hadn't seen Bridgewater yet, so the team couldn't make a full determination on the quarterback's health. But it would be a major surprise if Bridgewater were ready to practice, still shy of 11 months since he suffered a major injury to his left knee on Aug. 30.

The quarterback was able to rehab alongside teammates during the Vikings' organized team activities and minicamp, throwing passes in individual drills and working on his dropback against a resistance band. He was wearing a knee brace at that time, but he posted a picture on Instagram earlier this month of him working without a brace.

Still, Bridgewater's road to recovery figures to be a tedious one. The Vikings head into the season with Sam Bradford as their starting quarterback and will practice with quarterbacks and rookies for the first time Monday.