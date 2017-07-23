        <
          Titans' Sebastian Tretola released from hospital after bullet graze

          8:02 PM ET
          • Cameron Wolfe

          Tennessee Titans offensive guard Sebastian Tretola suffered a minor gunshot wound Sunday morning.

          "We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet," the Titans said in a statement Sunday evening. "He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury."

          KNWA reported that the incident occurred in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tretola was shot in the leg/ankle. Police are investigating the shooting.

          This isn't the first incident Tretola has been involved in this offseason. Tretola and Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe were accused of assaulting a man outside a Nashville bar in April. Neither player has been charged and the case is being investigated as a civil matter.

          Tretola, a Titans 2016 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, played in one game last season.

