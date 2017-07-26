NFL rookies from give their best guesses of for what their Madden ratings will be and then react to what they actually are. (1:41)

The crew from "Madden NFL 18" released rookie ratings on Monday, and top pick Myles Garrett -- unsurprisingly -- has the top overall rating in the video game. No. 2 might surprise you, however -- it's No. 19 pick O.J. Howard.

Check out the overall ratings for all 32 first-round picks below, and go here to see them sorted by rating. "Stats to know" have been provided by ESPN Stats & Info.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 83

Stat to know: Garrett was a unanimous All-American in 2016 and had 32.5 career sacks at Texas A&M, which was the seventh most in SEC history.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 77

Stat to know: The Tar Heel completed a Power 5-best 70.1 percent of his passes against the blitz last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 79

Stat to know: Thomas had 27 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss at Stanford last season, both of which ranked third in the Pac-12.

EA Sports

Overall Madden 18 rating: 81

Stat to know: Fournette had 14 140-yard rushing games in his LSU career.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 79

Stat to know: Davis finished his Western Michigan career as the only player in FBS history with at least 5,000 receiving yards and 50 receiving touchdowns.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 81

Stat to know: Adams was a first-team All-American and All-SEC in 2016 for LSU.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 79

Stat to know: Williams had 63 receptions resulting in a first-down conversion or touchdown for Clemson in 2016, which was tops in the ACC.

EA Sports

Overall Madden 18 rating: 81

Stat to know: McCaffrey's 6,191 combined all-purpose yards in 2015 and 2016 at Stanford are the most in a two-season span by any player in FBS history.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 77

Stat to know: The Washington Husky led the FBS with 12 red-zone touchdown receptions, and that was tied for second in a single season in the past five years.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: Mahomes led the FBS with 5,052 passing yards last season, and the Texas Tech quarterback had the most completions from outside the pocket (55) and under duress (59) in among Power 5 schools last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: At the combine, the Buckeye ran a 4.36 40 and had a 38½-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump, all three of which ranked in the top 10 among defensive backs.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: Watson led all Power 5 players with 38 touchdown passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield over the past three seasons at Clemson.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 73

Stat to know: Reddick had 22.5 tackles for loss at Temple last season, which ranked third in the FBS.

The Eagles are hoping Barnett is the premier pass-rusher they desperately need. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: Barnett had 69 total pressures for the Volunteers in 2016, best in the Power 5.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: Hooker had three defensive touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2016, which tied for first in the FBS.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: Humphrey had three forced fumbles and five interceptions in his career at Alabama.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 73

Stat to know: Allen had seven career multisack games at Alabama, and all seven of those games came against AP-ranked opponents, which was the most by any FBS player since 2005.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 74

Stat to know: At USC, Jackson had 24 career starts (21 at cornerback, one at safety, one at wide receiver and one concurrently at cornerback and wide receiver).

EA Sports

Overall Madden 18 rating: 82

Stat to know: Howard caught 77.6 percent of his targets for the Crimson Tide in 2016, which ranked second in the SEC.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 77

Stat to know: Bolles is the first Utah offensive player taken in first round since quarterback Alex Smith went No. 1 overall in 2005.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 74

Stat to know: Despite missing four games because of injury, Davis ranked second on the Gators with 60 total tackles last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 73

Stat to know: Harris had 28 quarterback knockdowns for Missouri last season, which ranked third among Power 5 pass-rushers.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: At Ole Miss last season, Engram had 33 receptions of 10-plus yards, which was No. 1 among Power 5 tight ends.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: Conley had eight pass breakups for the Buckeyes last season.

Peppers could also be a returner for the Browns. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: Peppers took snaps at nine different positions for the Wolverines last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: McKinley had 18 tackles for loss for the Bruins last season, which ranked second in the Pac-12.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 78

Stat to know: White played 760 snaps on an LSU defense that allowed an FBS-best 16 touchdowns last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 75

Stat to know: Charlton had 9.5 sacks for the Wolverines in 2016, third most in the Big Ten.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 78

Stat to know: Njoku led Power 5 tight ends with 480 yards after the catch for the Hurricanes last season.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 74

Stat to know: The Wisconsin pass-rusher led front-seven combine participants in the 60-yard shuttle (11.20) and co-led in the 20-yard shuttle.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 76

Stat to know: The Alabama linebacker had five games with 10-plus tackles last season, and all five were against ranked opponents.

Overall Madden 18 rating: 78

Stat to know: Ramczyk was the first consensus All-American offensive lineman from Wisconsin since 2010.

All 32 first-round picks sorted by overall rating

83: Myles Garrett

82: O.J. Howard

81: Jamal Adams, Christian McCaffrey, Leonard Fournette

79: Corey Davis, Solomon Thomas, Mike Williams

78: David Njoku, Ryan Ramczyk, Tre'Davious White

77: Garett Bolles, John Ross, Mitchell Trubisky

76: Reuben Foster, Malik Hooker, Patrick Mahomes II, Marshon Lattimore, Jabrill Peppers, Deshaun Watson

75: Derek Barnett, Taco Charlton, Gareon Conley, Evan Engram, Marlon Humphrey, Takkarist McKinley

74: Jarrad Davis, Adoree' Jackson, T.J. Watt

73: Jonathan Allen, Charles Harris, Haason Reddick