New York Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis had a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired dismissed Monday, according to a Licking County (Ohio) Municipal Court clerk. He was fined $150 for driving in marked lanes and $25 for a tinted windows restriction.

Lewis was arrested June 4 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Police said they found evidence of drug use in the vehicle. The police report specified there was .2 gram of marijuana found in Lewis' 2012 Audi.

The second-year receiver did not miss any of the Giants offseason activities because of the incident. He's expected back with the team on Thursday when they report to training camp.

Lewis, 23, made the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after two seasons at Bowling Green. He was charged with two counts of rape as a high school football star in Ohio. A jury acquitted him on one count but deadlocked on the other. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for falsification. He was sentenced to three years of probation, which ended last September.

Lewis played in 13 games with one start in his rookie season with the Giants. He finished with seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and was one of the four players on the Giants' infamous Miami boat trip before their playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.