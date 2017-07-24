GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It would be heaven for the Green Bay Packers but a nightmare for the Minnesota Vikings.

"It's going to be a lot of fun for all our fans to drive across the state when we're in the Super Bowl in Minneapolis," Packers president Mark Murphy told a crowd of about 7,000 on Monday at Lambeau Field for the team's annual shareholders meeting.

After the meeting, Murphy clarified that it wasn't meant to be a guarantee that the Packers would return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season.

"It certainly wasn't a guarantee," Murphy said. "It was just that it would be really nice to play in a Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Not only is it a short drive, we've got a lot of fans - I hear from fans all the time in western Wisconsin, and Minneapolis is a great city, and the new stadium is really pretty spectacular. It will be a really nice Super Bowl."

The Packers are one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LII. According to the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book, they're 10-1 odds - behind only the New England Patriots (3-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (8-1).

The Packers know they'll never host a Super Bowl in Green Bay, so Minneapolis might be the closest thing they'd ever get to playing for the NFL title at home. And it would be another chapter in the sometimes bitter rivalry between the two NFC North teams. It's a rivalry that includes Brett Favre's two years with the Vikings after the Packers traded him to the New York Jets.

The Packers are coming off a loss in the NFC Championship Game at the Atlanta Falcons, which prompted another tongue-in-cheek guarantee from Murphy at Monday's meeting: "We're going to host the NFC Championship Game every year we can."

Speaking of events at Lambeau Field, Murphy said he expected to hear from the NFL at this time next year about the Packers and Green Bay's bid to host the NFL draft beginning in 2019. They have put in a bid to host in 2019, 2020 and/or 2021.

"What I've heard is they're going to announce soon the '18 draft [location soon], so it would probably around this time a year from now that they're looking at '19," Murphy said.

Murphy also confirmed that there have been discussions about a college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. The Chicago Tribune reported on Monday that a series could start between the two schools in the 2020s with a game at Soldier Field and Lambeau.

"I would say we've been working on that for a while and I'm very, hopefully very soon we'll be able to make an announcement," Murphy said. "What we'd like to is, and I mentioned it, have a big major event in the bowl every year. I thought last year the Wisconsin-LSU game was very positive, and the Billy Joel concert, and obviously I think a Notre Dame-Wisconsin game would be pretty special."