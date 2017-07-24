John Elway has agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the Denver Broncos through the 2021 season, the team announced on Monday.

Terms were not immediately available. Elway was entering the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations.

"We're pleased to reach an agreement on a five-year contract with John to continue leading our football operations," team CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "During these last six seasons, John's clearly established himself as one of the best general managers in all of sports. He's demonstrated impressive football instincts, a strong business acumen and a consistent ability to build competitive teams.

John Elway will remain in the Broncos front office after agreeing to a new deal. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

"There's no doubt John means a great deal to the Broncos, our fans and the entire community. It was important for us to reach this long-term agreement, and we're all excited to now turn our full attention toward the 2017 season."

Elway had said in May that he was confident a deal would get done before the start of the season.

Elway, 57, joined the Broncos front office in 2011. He played for Denver from 1983 to 1998 during a Hall of Fame career capped with back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Colts, who traded him to Denver.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.