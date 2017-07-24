Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead briefly reacts to being charged with larceny for a shoplifting arrest and failing to appear for a court hearing. (0:15)

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday, hours after the team learned he was charged with larceny after a shoplifting arrest and then failed to appear for a court hearing earlier this month, resulting in another charge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, Whitehead was arrested on June 22 at approximately 1:30 a.m. after an employee at a Wawa noticed he left the store without paying for some items. He was charged with shoplifting/petit larceny -- under $200, a misdemeanor, and then failed to show for his arraignment on July 6, resulting in failure to appear charge, according to Prince William County General Court records.

Whitehead's agent, David Rich, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the crime is a case of mistaken identity and Whitehead committed no crime as he was not in Virginia when the incident occurred.

On June 22, Whitehead was in Dallas, per his flight ticket. His United flight left 7:18 am direct to Washington D.C. that morning and landed at 11:30 a.m. -- that is 10 hours after the alleged crime occurred.

Whitehead has told the Cowboys it wasn't him. Rich told the Cowboys that Whitehead didn't appear in court because he never received the citation and summons. The reason he didn't receive the citation and summons is because he wasn't in the state when the crime occurred, Rich said.

Rich has told the Cowboys this information and said the plane record speaks for itself.

"It's just unfortunate for the kid," Rich said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team didn't know of the arrest before Monday and is gathering information on the incident. He had said it was possible Whitehead could be released.

Asked by reporters about the charges earlier Monday, Whitehead said: "I didn't know about that" and "I don't know what's going on."

Whitehead has a court date scheduled for Aug. 10, according to records.

Last season, Whitehead was late to a Saturday walk-through and Garrett told him to not even take the flight for a game against the New York Giants in December. Whitehead also was involved in a car accident last season and Garrett was not aware of it until informed of it by the media. Whitehead briefly posted news of the accident on Snapchat before taking it down.

Whitehead made headlines last week when he announced on social media that his dog Blitz was kidnapped and being held for ransom. He later announced on social media that the dog had been returned unharmed.

Whitehead's arrest is the latest legal trouble this offseason for the Cowboys:

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident at a Dallas bar on July 16 that left a man with a nose injury. Dallas police have suspended their investigation because they have not been able to locate the victim and no witnesses have come forward. The running back also is awaiting possible punishment from the NFL stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident last July in Columbus, Ohio.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested July 4 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis is not with the team, as he was in court for a misdemeanor domestic violence court case.

Whitehead, 25, has played the past two seasons for the Cowboys, appearing in 30 games with two starts. He has rushed 20 times for 189 yards and caught nine passes for 64 yards. He also has been used as a punt and kick returner.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.