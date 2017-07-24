Free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III is scheduled to work out Tuesday for the Los Angeles Chargers, a league source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Griffin has been training in Florida with former Cleveland Browns assistant Pep Hamilton.

Tuesday's workout with the Chargers will be Griffin's first team visit this offseason. He had another visit lined up but canceled it.

Griffin, 27, was released by the Browns on March 10 after Cleveland acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with the Texans.

The Browns gave Griffin a chance to revive his career after he was released by the Redskins following the 2015 season. Cleveland named him the Week 1 starter in 2016, and he struggled in a loss to the Eagles.

Late in that game, Griffin broke his left collarbone, an injury that sidelined him for 11 games. Although he played better in four games at the end of the season, he admitted that his injury had not fully healed.

In five games with the Browns, Griffin completed 87 of 147 passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 72.5. He led the Browns to their only win of the season over the Chargers on Christmas Eve.

He spent four seasons in Washington but lost his job to Kirk Cousins and did not play a down in 2015. Griffin guided the Redskins to the playoffs as a rookie but played with a knee injury and tore his ACL in the wild-card round. He was back for the start of the 2013 season but incurred a serious ankle injury.

He has thrown for 8,983 yards, 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career.