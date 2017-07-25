OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon is having surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, according to a source.

The injury comes after Dixon was already suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Baltimore is looking to sign Bobby Rainey to help with depth at running back, the source added.

This is Dixon's third knee injury in 12 months. Dixon strained the MCL in his left knee on the first day of training camp last year, and he sprained the MCL in the same knee during the preseason.

Dixon, a fourth-round pick from a year ago, showed flashes last season in breaking tackles and finishing second on the team with 382 yards rushing.

The only locks at running back entering training camp are starter Terrance West and Danny Woodhead, who is expected to make an impact in the passing game. Rainey, who originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2012, has played for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.