NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -- Aaron Hernandez's home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through.
The Boston Herald reports that a lawyer for the late New England Patriots player told a probate judge on Monday that Hernandez's estate has also been bolstered by the discovery of a 401(k) plan valued at about $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000. No beneficiary for either was named.
Attorney George Leontire said the sale fell through because the potential buyers, whom he declined to name, "didn't want to have a lot of publicity," according to The Boston Globe.
Hernandez bought the 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, in 2012.
Hernandez's estate is facing several wrongful death lawsuits, and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.
"Frankly, I told all these plaintiffs that we need to sit down and try to -- whatever assets we come up with -- try and find a way to deal with this, because with all these various actions pending, the estate's got to pay a lawyer to defend against them, to settle them, whatever," Leontire said, according to the Herald.
Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.
