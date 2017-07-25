NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -- Aaron Hernandez's home is back on the market after an agreement to sell it for $1.3 million fell through.

The Boston Herald reports that a lawyer for the late New England Patriots player told a probate judge on Monday that Hernandez's estate has also been bolstered by the discovery of a 401(k) plan valued at about $167,000 and another account totaling $50,000. No beneficiary for either was named.

Attorney George Leontire said the sale fell through because the potential buyers, whom he declined to name, "didn't want to have a lot of publicity," according to The Boston Globe.

Hernandez bought the 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, in 2012.

Late Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez bought his 7,100-square-foot home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, in 2012. Kirby Lee via AP Images

Hernandez's estate is facing several wrongful death lawsuits, and the assets could be used to pay damages in those cases.

"Frankly, I told all these plaintiffs that we need to sit down and try to -- whatever assets we come up with -- try and find a way to deal with this, because with all these various actions pending, the estate's got to pay a lawyer to defend against them, to settle them, whatever," Leontire said, according to the Herald.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in prison in April days after his acquittal in a double slaying.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.