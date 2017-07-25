Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown, who skipped the team's offseason activities, is not expected to show up for the opening of training camp as he seeks a new contract, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The risk he is taking to try to make more money has already resulted in lost money.

Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 de-escalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts. Brown triggered the de-escalator, and his base salary has dropped from $9.65 million to $9.4 million, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Duane Brown is seeking a new contract but has lost money so far by skipping the Texans' activities. Bob Levey/AP Photo

Brown, 31, now can be fined $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. The Texans' training camp begins Wednesday at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

He has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.

Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Brown wasn't expected at the start of training camp.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.