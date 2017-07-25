The Denver Broncos have hired former head coach Gary Kubiak as a scouting adviser, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kubiak, 55, will be based in Texas but will occasionally travel to Denver for meetings, the source told ESPN.

News 9 in Denver first reported the news of Kubiak's scouting position.

Kubiak stepped down as the Broncos' coach on Jan. 1 after just two seasons, citing concerns over his health as a contributing factor. He went 21-11 in those two seasons with a win in Super Bowl 50.

Gark Kubiak was 21-11 as the Broncos' coach the past two seasons and led the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl 50. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

"I'm retiring from coaching, I'm getting out of coaching, but I've got a lot to give and I'm going to find something else to do," Kubiak said during a Jan. 2 news conference. "... But it's time for me to step away from the coaching field."

Kubiak has spent 22 years with the Broncos, including his nine years as a player, 11 years as the offensive coordinator on Mike Shanahan's staff and two seasons as head coach. He was on the coaching staff for all three of the franchise's Super Bowl wins.

He also coached the Houston Texans for nearly eight years, going 61-64.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.