Adam Schefter reports the latest on Lucky Whitehead, who has been confirmed to have been misidentified in a June 22 shoplifting case. (1:32)

Schefter expects Whitehead to be claimed by another team (1:32)

The Prince William County (Virginia) Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that the man charged with shoplifting on June 22 was not former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, as they had originally indicated.

Whitehead and his agent, David Rich, said Monday that this was a case of mistaken identity. Rich cited flight records to prove that Whitehead wasn't in Virginia at the time of the incident.

Editor's Picks Whitehead cut, says arrest mistaken identity Lucky Whitehead was released by the Cowboys on Monday, hours after the team learned he was charged with larceny in Virginia. The receiver's agent is claiming this is a case of mistaken identity.

The Cowboys, however, released Whitehead and cited a pattern of behavior in justifying the move.

The Prince William County Police Department said the man who was arrested didn't have identification with him. He verbally provided the name, date of birth and Social Security number of Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr. to police officers, who checked the information through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles database.

Police also compared the DMV photo on file with the man in custody and "acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided."

"At this point, the police department is also confident in confirming that Mr. Whitehead's identify was falsely provided to police during the investigation," according to the statement.

The police are currently seeking the correct identity of the man arrested on June 22 for allegedly taking items from a Wawa convenience store without paying at approximately 1:30 a.m.

"Since the identifying information provided by the arrestee during the investigation was apparently false," the statement read, "the police department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to clear Mr. Whitehead from this investigation."

The Prince William County Police Department also said it "regrets the impact these events had on Mr. Whitehead and his family."

A Cowboys source on Tuesday indicated to ESPN's Josina Anderson that the team was not planning to rescind Whitehead's release.

"We've moved on," the source told ESPN.

The source said the Cowboys are not concerned that Whitehead will file a grievance, as their move was "dealing with ability."

"Just time to improve the roster from an ability and team culture standpoint," the source said.

Whitehead made headlines last week when he announced on social media that his dog, Blitz, was kidnapped and being held for ransom. He later announced on social media that the dog had been returned unharmed.