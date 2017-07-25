OXNARD, Calif. -- The Dallas Cowboys, who hope to sign Zack Martin to a long-term extension this summer, have agreed with their prospective right tackle, La'el Collins, on a two-year extension worth up to $17.4 million, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Collins was set to be a restricted free agent after this season, but he is now signed through 2019. He will receive a $4 million signing bonus.

In 2015, Dallas signed Collins to a fully guaranteed contract worth roughly $1.6 million. He fell from being a projected first-round pick to an undrafted free agent after Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police questioned him about a shooting death.

Collins, who was set to make a $615,000 base salary this season, started 14 games at left guard in his first two seasons. With the retirement of Doug Free, the Cowboys moved Collins to right tackle in the offseason. He played left tackle his final two seasons at LSU.

On Sunday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys were optimistic they could reach a deal with Martin, their right guard, this summer. Martin has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and was an All-Pro pick last year.

The Cowboys have All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith under contract at $12.2 million per season and All-Pro center Travis Frederick signed to a deal worth $9.4 million per season. As one of the best guards in football, Martin is looking at a deal worth roughly $12 million per year as well.