CINCINNATI -- Bengals owner Mike Brown said Tuesday he plans to proceed at his own pace regarding any potential contract extension with coach Marvin Lewis.

Lewis, who is entering his 15th season in Cincinnati, will begin the season on the final year of his contract for the first time since 2010. Lewis signed one-year extensions from 2014 through 2016.

"When I think it's the right thing to do, to rev that up, I will, but I'm not going to be delving into it publicly," Brown said.

Although Brown said there are no parameters on a new contract, including a certain win-loss record or a playoff win, he said the situation did put some pressure on Lewis to succeed. The Bengals are 0-7 in the playoffs under Lewis.

"We have a very strong relationship," Brown said. "He's been with our team as long as any coach in the league other than [New England Patriots coach Bill] Belichick. He's earned his spot here. We're comfortable with him, and we think he's comfortable here, too. We've had this situation off and on over the years. It probably adds a little bit of pressure and gives a talking point. In the past, it has worked out. I'm not uncomfortable with it. I don't think he's all that uncomfortable with it, either."

Lewis has said repeatedly that a new contract has not been his focus after the team finished 6-9-1 last season.

"It doesn't matter what I have going into the season. My contract is for this season. That's all that matter," Lewis said. "Whether I have a contract or not in professional sports, it really doesn't matter. ... The only thing that's important is this right now. My contract right now has no bearing on this football team for the 2017 season. That's what's important."

He added: "I don't think much about the future ever. You never think beyond ... I have been fortunate in coaching for 37 years. I've had very few jobs. Unfortunately some coaches have had to move a lot more. I don't look to move. My next job is not important to me. It's what I'm doing where I'm at.