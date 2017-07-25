JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars have signed Brandon Linder to a five-year contract extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid center in terms of annual salary.

Linder's contract, which runs through the 2022 season, will pay him slightly more than $10 million annually, according to a league source.

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick previously had the highest average annual salary of $9.4 million.

"I'm just excited that I get to play my career here," Linder said on a conference call. "That's something that I wanted to do. Now I get five more years in this organization. I couldn't get any happier.

"I just wanted to get it done before camp so we could just focus on football, focus on winning some football games here."

The Jaguars, who begin training camp Thursday, selected Linder in the third round of the 2014 draft.

Linder has started all 32 games in which he has played. He started 18 games at right guard: 15 as a rookie and three in 2015 before suffering a labral tear in his left shoulder that landed him on injured reserve.

Linder was moved to center prior to the 2016 season. He started 14 games, missing two because of knee and ankle injuries.

Linder's extension was first reported by NFL Network.