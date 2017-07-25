ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis was found not guilty early Tuesday evening of one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and assault and battery.

The six-member jury deliberated for just over 90 minutes before reaching a verdict in the day-and-a-half trial that centered around Lewis throwing pillows at his accuser that struck her in the face and whether any malicious contact occurred following the pillow throws or if Lewis was trying to leave the apartment to deescalate a fight. The incident began over a light left on while he was sleeping after Miller returned home around 12:30 a.m. on March 15, 2017. The accuser woke Lewis up after seeing the light on. That led to an argument about finances that escalated.

After hearing the unanimous verdict, Lewis stood for a few moments with his attorney, John Shea, before going into the back rows of the courtroom in Michigan's 15th District Court to hug family members and friends that had shown up for the trial.

"I'm elated, of course," Lewis said leaving the courtroom before saying he would release a lengthier statement later on. Lewis had been adamant about going to trial since being charged with the crime in March in an attempt to clear his name.

The Cowboys drafted Jourdan Lewis in the third round out of Michigan. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis did not testify in his own defense. Shea called no witnesses and rested after Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor Lou Danner III rested his case. Danner called the accuser, the accuser's mother and two police officers to testify.

"Obviously, you're always grateful for the verdicts that go your way," Shea said leaving the courtroom. "I believed in this case and so we're grateful it went our way. Not much more you can say beyond that."

The accuser, Lewis' ex-girlfriend, testified for over an hour-and-a-half - becoming emotional three times, including when the 911 call she made was played in court. After hearing the call, she explained what she was feeling at the time.

"I was sad. I was scared. I was mad that I had to because I didn't want to," the accuser said. "I really didn't want to but it got to the point where I didn't feel like I had any other choice.

"...I didn't want to see him in trouble or anything but I just couldn't allow stuff like this to happen. I didn't know what else to do."

Lewis sat mostly emotionless during the accuser's testimony, often staring straight forward or rubbing his chin with his hand. Occasionally he would confer with his attorney.

In the accuser's testimony, she said she was forcefully hit with a pillow three times and that the pillow wasn't thrown, but "mush" onto her face. Lewis, in the police car video the night of the incident, admitted to throwing pillows at her but said there was no intent to hurt her and once the argument started to escalate, he was just trying to leave the apartment.

During the interview, Lewis admitted to throwing pillows "out of frustration" after the accuser "badgered him" for 15 minutes about the light being left on. The accuser sought an apology for the light being left on when he fell asleep, which started the argument and escalated the incident.

Lewis admitted he threw the pillows and they hit her "hard." He also admitted he might have grabbed her throat but said he was doing so in an attempt to leave the apartment while arguing with the accuser.

The accuser's mother - a witness called by the prosecution -- testified that in a short phone call with her daughter during the incident she heard Lewis in the background yelling he was trying to leave and the accuser telling her mother Lewis was hitting her. In a conversation with Lewis later, she testified her impression was the only dragging that occurred was when Lewis was trying to leave the apartment.

Ann Arbor Police officers Kabe Jenkins and Officer Mark Pulford testified they did not see injuries on the accuser the night of the incident and that she declined medical treatment. Two days later, she had pictures taken of two small scars at the Ann Arbor Police Station and testified she was sore from the incident.

The accuser's mother said the two had multiple arguments over the years, mostly due to finances.

"The leaving the lights on argument was very common between them," the accuser's mother said in testimony. "They argued about how they spent money on things like clothes, trips, buying clothes for trips.

"Finances was a huge, ongoing argument literally since the beginning of their relationship."

The accuser's mother helped them with paying bills and gave Lewis two credit cards to assist him after a falling out with his family. The accuser's mother began taking a "parental role" with him. She testified she gave him one card to help him buy a potential engagement ring for her daughter and another to help him with travel and for emergencies.

The accuser's mother said she also gave Lewis credit cards to help teach him about finances and to build a credit rating. She believed it would be a way to teach both of them how to learn about financial issues.

She testified her daughter told her when she gave Lewis credit cards that it would only cause more reason for arguments.