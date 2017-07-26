Eric D. Williams discusses Robert Griffin III's workout with the Chargers and how the quarterback may fit in Los Angeles. (1:36)

A Los Angeles Chargers source told ESPN's Josina Anderson that Robert Griffin III's workout with the team on Tuesday was good.

"He looked good," the source told Anderson. "The young man can move, he's athletic, he can throw the ball. Some guys are proven and you know them; with Robert you just want to make sure he is healthy and moving around well."

The workout was Griffin's first team visit since he was cut by the Browns on March 10, after Cleveland acquired Brock Osweiler in a trade.

Griffin has been training in Florida with former Browns assistant Pep Hamilton.

The Chargers are still weighing their options before training camp and will talk more Wednesday, the source told Anderson.

"We are trying to put together the best roster before we go into camp," the source said. "We're always looking to upgrade, and everyone is on board with that in this organization."

Behind starter Philip Rivers, Kellen Clemens has served as the Chargers' backup at QB the past two seasons.The Chargers also have two developmental prospects on the roster in Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins.