The Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Everson Griffen have agreed to a four-year contract extension to his current deal, keeping him in purple until 2022.

Financial terms of the deal, which was first reported by NFL Network, weren't immediately known.

Everson Griffen has agreed to an extension with the Vikings. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Griffen, 29, has two years remaining on his current contract with base salaries of $6.9 million in 2017 and $8.4 million in 2018.

He has started all 47 games he's played in the past three seasons and has 30.5 sacks during that time, including eight last season.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.