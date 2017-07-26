OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens officially reunited with Bobby Rainey on Wednesday to help improve their depth at running back, the team announced.

The Ravens were looking to sign the 29-year-old journeyman before Kenneth Dixon underwent knee surgery to repair a medial meniscus on Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

On Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Dixon, the Ravens' second-leading rusher last season, was out for the season.

Rainey was originally signed by the Ravens in 2012 as an undrafted rookie, but he never carried the ball for Baltimore in the regular season. He then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.

His best season came in 2013, when he led Tampa Bay with 532 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Last season Rainey ran for 63 yards on 17 carries for the Giants.

The only certainties at running back to make the season-opening roster are Terrance West and Danny Woodhead. The other backups are Buck Allen, who carried the ball nine times last season; Taquan Mizzell, an undrafted rookie out of Virginia; and Lorenzo Taliaferro, who has moved from tailback to fullback.