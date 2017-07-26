The Philadelphia Eagles made a bit of a surprise move Wednesday by releasing veteran offensive lineman Allen Barbre.

Barbre, 33, started 12 games last season for Philadelphia, playing left guard and some right tackle. Barbre missed part of the spring with a calf injury. When available, he shared first-team reps at left guard with second-year player Isaac Seumalo.

Earlier on Wednesday, offensive coordinator Frank Reich revealed that Seumalo was going into training camp as the starter.

Veteran offensive lineman Allen Barbre started 12 games for the Eagles last season. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

"Isaac's the starter and then there's just competition from there. That's the great thing about training camp, the great thing about this business, it's just so stinking competitive," Reich said. "It's what the guys love about it. It's what we love about it, so again it'll play itself out."

Head coach Doug Pederson declined to discuss the depth chart when asked a similar question earlier in the week.

The timing is a bit odd as the Eagles could have moved on from Barbre anytime, but chose to cut him on the day veterans reported to camp.

"Allen Barbre is a pro's pro," said Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations. "Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations.

"We had a conversation yesterday and agreed it made sense to allow him to pursue some other opportunities, but the door is open for him to return here as well."

The Eagles appear to have good depth along the interior. They signed former first-round pick Chance Warmack in free agency and re-upped fellow veteran Stefen Wisniewski.

The move should offer the Eagles roughly $2 million in salary cap relief.