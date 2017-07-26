FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia -- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe is under the weigh limit required for him to achieve a second $125,000 bonus, coach Dan Quinn told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to language in Poe's contract, he needed to report to training camp at 330 pounds or less. Quinn said based on his discussions with Poe, the two-time Pro Bowler has met the weight clause.

"In talking to him, he's under the guidelines," Quinn said. "I'm happy for him to be at his best. I'm not surprised. This is a guy who handles ... I mean, this guy is a pro. Whatever we've asked him to do, he's done that."

Dontari Poe has met another weight clause to earn a bonus. Vaughn McClure/ESPN

Poe, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract in the offseason, had a $500,000 workout bonus tied to four separate weigh-ins worth $125,000 reach. The first required him to weigh 340 pound or less by the start of mandatory minicamp last June. Then came the weigh-in tied to training camp, although Poe's exact weight was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

The next weigh-in for Poe, which again requires him to be 330 pounds or lighter, is Sept. 4, the Monday before the season opener at Chicago. Then Poe has another 330-pounds-or-less weigh in on Nov. 6.

The Falcons expect Poe to be a force in the middle of the defense playing alongside emerging star Grady Jarrett as well as other interior linemen. His strength and ability to push the pocket could create even more opportunities for reigning NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. to get more sacks. Poe's presence also could open up opportunities for the speedy linebackers to make plays.