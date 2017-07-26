Democratic members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday asking whether the league intended to fulfill a $30 million commitment it made in 2012 to fund brain research through the National Institutes of Health.

The letter from four Congress members says that, with a month to go until the pledge's deadline expires, the league has only donated $12 million.

"Since the research is critical to improving our understanding of the increased health risks that athletes face from their sport as well as ways to prevent and mitigate such risks for the future, we would hope that the NFL would follow through on its commitment to provide the balance of its $30 million donation," the letter said.

The letter asks Goodell if he plans on following through on his commitment and, if so, when.

A league spokesman released this statement in response to the letter Wednesday afternoon.

"We are currently engaged in constructive discussions with the FINH regarding potential new research projects and the remaining funds of our $30 million commitment. In September 2016, the NFL pledged $100 million in support for independent medical research and engineering advancements in neuroscience-related topics. This is in addition to the $100 million that the NFL and its partners are already spending on medical and neuroscience research."

The NFL's commitment to the NIH has previously drawn Congressional interest. At the time of the league's pledge in 2012, the league described the grant as "unrestricted," and Goodell insisted that the league would let NIH make the decisions on how best to spend the money. The first $12 million of that funding was allocated in 2013 to two groups to study the defining characteristics of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the brain disease that has been found in dozens of deceased NFL players and that experts have linked to repetitive head trauma. However, Outside the Lines reported in December 2015 that the NFL had backed out of using most of the remaining funds on a $16 million study that the NIH had awarded to Dr. Robert Stern, a prominent Boston University researcher.

Soon after, the Democratic members of the Energy committee launched an investigation, and in May 2016, they issued a 91-page report that described a behind-the-scenes campaign by top NFL health officials to strip the $16 million grant from Stern, who has been critical of the league. Four months later, in September 2016, Republican counterparts wrote a 21-page letter to the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services, requesting a review to determine whether proper procedures were followed by NIH officials and its fundraising arm.

The Republican letter provided little new information about the NFL's actions, but it suggested that the league may have been convinced that its input was welcomed by senior NIH officials who agreed to discuss the matter, in possible violation of NIH regulations. The GOP letter suggested that NIH officials engaged representatives from the NFL throughout the process and tried to resolve the conflict by offering a compromise solution -- "reinforcing the perception that there was nothing improper" about the NFL's actions.

The letter comes a day after a medical journal, JAMA, published a report whose findings revealed that 110 of 111 brains of former NFL players were diseased with CTE.

The authors of Wednesday's letter are Energy and Commerce ranking member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Gene Green (D-TX), Diana DeGette (D-CO) and Jan Schackowsky (D-IL).