The New York Jets have claimed wide receiver Lucky Whitehead off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Whitehead was placed on waivers this week after news broke that Whitehead had been charged for shoplifting in West Virginia in June. Whitehead proclaimed his innocence, which was confirmed by the Prince William County Police Department on Wednesday.

The police department said that the man arrested for taking items from a Wawa without paying didn't have identification and hadverbally provided the name, date of birth and Social Security number of Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr. to police officers, who checked the information through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles database.

Police also compared the DMV photo on file with the man in custody and "acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided."

Despite the fact Whitehead was cleared, the Cowboys said they stood by their move and cited a pattern of behavior in justifying it.

Whitehead told the Dallas Morning News that he was "blindsided" and "no one [in Cowboys management] had my back in the whole situation. I knew about it at, what? 12:45. By 2:30, I'm released."

"Let's not sugarcoat anything. I was pretty much being called a liar," Whitehead told the Dallas Morning News in a telephone interview.

The Jets have been seeking to improve their kick return situation this offseason. Whitehead had returned kickoffs and punts for the Cowboys in each of his two seasons with the team.