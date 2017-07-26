The Philadelphia Eagles made a bit of a surprise move Wednesday by trading veteran offensive lineman Allen Barbre to the Denver Broncos for a conditional 2019 draft pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a seventh-round pick.

The trade came hours after the Eagles announced they intended to release Barbre. Veteran offensive lineman Allen Barbre started 12 games for the Eagles last season. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Barbre, 33, started 12 games last season for Philadelphia, playing left guard and some right tackle. Barbre missed part of the spring with a calf injury. When available, he shared first-team reps at left guard with second-year player Isaac Seumalo.

Seumalo is going into training camp as the starter, offensive coordinator Frank Reich revealed earlier Wednesday.

"Isaac's the starter and then there's just competition from there. That's the great thing about training camp, the great thing about this business: It's just so stinking competitive," Reich said. "It's what the guys love about it. It's what we love about it, so again it'll play itself out."

The trade came on the day veterans reported to camp.

"Allen Barbre is a pro's pro," Howie Roseman said in a statement issued before the trade was announced. "Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations."

The Eagles appear to have good depth along the interior. They signed former first-round pick Chance Warmack in free agency and reupped fellow veteran Stefen Wisniewski.

The Eagles also waived defensive end Marcus Smith, the team's first-round selection (26th overall) in the 2014 draft. Smith was due a roster bonus of nearly $600,000 on the third day of training camp. The Eagles avoided paying that and get about $1.5 million in cap relief with the move. In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed linebacker Steven Daniels to a three-year deal Wednesday.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.