The Dallas Cowboys will sign veteran running back Ronnie Hillman, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hillman, 25, has totaled 1,976 career rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns over five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers.

He had a career-best 863 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Broncos in 2015.

The Cowboys already have veterans Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris backing up starter Ezekiel Elliott who is facing possible discipline from the NFL for an alleged domestic violence incident in July 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.