DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey admitted Thursday that he had a lot of "dark days" this offseason.

In addition to rehabbing his surgically-repaired hip, Pouncey also suffered through the passing of former college teammate and close friend Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder charge and committed suicide while in prison on April 19.

Days before he died, Hernandez had been acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in Boston in 2012. Pouncey said they discussed that ruling and Hernandez's plans to fight his conviction in the other case. According to Pouncey, Hernandez was optimistic during their final correspondence.

"It was tough, just to have a friend that I was so close with," Pouncey said. "I felt like was my brother and I know he felt the same way. It's tough for anybody to have a loss in their family.

"He was in great spirits in our conversations. I'm still shocked to this day that we're even at this point."

Pouncey and his twin brother, Maurkice Pouncey, remained close with Hernandez and his family and attended the funeral. According to Mike Pouncey, the family is doing OK several months after the passing. He said Hernandez's fiancee and daughter spent time with him in South Florida during the offseason.

"They're doing really well," Pouncey said.

