The Tennessee Titans addressed one of their biggest needs on the eve of training camp by agreeing to terms with veteran outside linebacker Erik Walden, his agent, Michael Katz, said.

Walden, 31, led the Indianapolis Colts with a career-high 11 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. He was a 2008 sixth-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State who visited with the Titans earlier this offseason.

Walden joins a linebackers group that already has Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan rushing the passer, but depth has remained a concern.

Titans 2016 second-round pick Kevin Dodd was supposed to be the top outside linebacker off the bench, but he hasn't practiced this offseason while battling a lingering foot injury. His availability and expected contribution remains an unknown heading into training camp.

Titans fans will likely remember Walden for head-butting tight end Delanie Walker in a November 2013 game. Walden was suspended for a game after the incident. The two will reunite Friday when veterans report for training camp and Saturday when the team begins practice for the first time this summer.