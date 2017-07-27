METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a one-year contract with former Los Angeles Chargers guard Orlando Franklin, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Franklin, 29, was released in May -- just two years into a five-year, $36.5 million contract -- after the Chargers drafted guards in both Round 2 and Round 3.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder battled inconsistency last year and missed six games due to injuries in 2015. But he has been a full-time starter with 89 career starts in six years with the Denver Broncos and Chargers. Franklin was drafted in the second round in 2011.

The Saints appear set at the starting guard positions for now with Larry Warford and Andrus Peat. But they could use some depth since three of their veteran linemen are dealing with injuries.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to miss at least half the season with a shoulder injury. Center Max Unger is expected to miss much of training camp with a foot injury. And versatile backup Senio Kelemete is limited at the start of camp with an unspecified injury.

It's possible that Peat could move to left tackle to replace Armstead, if needed. But Saints coach Sean Payton said his preference is to keep Peat at guard if someone like rookie Ryan Ramczyk or veteran Khalif Barnes can earn the starting tackle job.