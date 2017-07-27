ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With Devontae Booker out at least six weeks because of surgery to repair a fracture in his wrist, the Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent running back Stevan Ridley.

Ridley, 28, played one game for the Atlanta Falcons last season; he had just three carries. His best season was 2012, when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns for the New England Patriots.

Editor's Picks Broncos lose Booker 6 weeks with broken wrist The Broncos placed running back Devontae Booker on the physically unable to perform list with a fractured wrist that coach Vance Joseph said will be a six-week absence.

Booker is facing surgery Friday; he will have two screws placed in his wrist to aid in healing the fracture. The Broncos have five other running backs on the roster, as well as fullback Andy Janovich.

Jamaal Charles is not getting a full slate of work and may not throughout the preseason. He has played in just eight games over the past two years because of knee troubles, so the Broncos are taking a slow-and-steady approach with him.

"Jamaal is totally clear, he can go as much as we want him to go,'' Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Thursday's practice. "The plan for Jamaal is to take it slowly. We want to continue his rehab and get Jamaal as strong as he can so he can survive the season.''

Ridley's arrival will ease some of the practice load for C.J. Anderson, Bernard Pierce, Juwan Thompson, De'Angelo Henderson and Charles. Booker is expected to return to the lineup just before the regular season, if things go as the Broncos hope, so Ridley is likely a stop-gap signing.

If he's in good condition, however, Ridley will likely get at least some work in the Broncos' preseason games to show what he can do.

Anderson took most of the work with the starters Thursday. The Broncos spent much of the day on offense in red-zone work in team drills.