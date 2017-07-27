Michael Smith and Jemele Hill are skeptical about Odell Beckham Jr.'s goal to become the highest paid player in the NFL. (1:33)

Odell Beckham Jr. has loftier goals than being the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver -- he wants to be the NFL's highest-paid player.

The New York Giants' star wide receiver made the declaration in a video posted by the Uninterrupted on Thursday.

"It's like the elephant in the room, and you don't want to talk about it," Beckham says in the video. "But I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to ... there's no need to not talk about it.

"I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."

Beckham worked out on his own instead of attending OTAs this offseason, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported through sources that Beckham's contract was part of the reason he remained away. Beckham is set to make $1.8 million this season. Next season he is scheduled to make $8,459 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract.

He ended his absence when he attended mandatory minicamp last month.

In 2016, Beckham finished with over 90 catches, 1,300 yards and double-digit touchdowns for the third consecutive season. He made another Pro Bowl but performed poorly in his first career playoff game after a boat trip in Miami earlier in the week. Beckham punched a hole in the wall in the bowels of Lambeau Field after that loss.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.