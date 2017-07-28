Bills WR Sammy Watkins says his foot is "healed" and he is focused on getting back on the same page with QB Tyrod Taylor. (0:17)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins declared his surgically repaired left foot fully healthy Thursday after he had limited action in the Bills' first practice of training camp.

"My job is really to get back in shape and be out there with the guys," Watkins said. "I don't want to hear no more about the foot. The foot is fine. I'm healed."

Watkins underwent surgery during the 2016 offseason after fracturing a bone in his foot. He played in the first two games of last season before lingering soreness in his foot caused him to miss the next eight games. He underwent another surgery on the foot in January, causing him to miss the majority of offseason practices.

The Bills will have Watkins on a "rep count" that will fluctuate up and down during training camp, first-year coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. Watkins took limited snaps in Thursday's practice, catching two passes from quarterback Tyrod Taylor during 11-on-11 drills.

Watkins, the fourth overall selection in the 2014 draft, is scheduled for unrestricted free agency next offseason after the Bills declined his $13.3 million fifth-year contract option for the 2018 season.

"I'm not concerned about that," Watkins said Thursday, speaking for the first time since his option was declined in May. "That's the coaches and the owner. My job is go out there and earn it, and play, and stay healthy. That's my goal this year."

In addition to his foot injury, Watkins missed three games because of shin and ankle injuries in 2015. He underwent hip surgery during the 2015 offseason and was limited by broken ribs as a rookie in 2014.